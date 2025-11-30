Norges Bank Takes Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,518,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 234.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

