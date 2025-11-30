Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 7,225,246 The Kroger Co. $KR

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,225,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.47 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $57.69 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

