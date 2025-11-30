Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $600,502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,111,000 after buying an additional 6,284,982 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $107,330,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2,952.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,130,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,823 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $55,429,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $53,061,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

