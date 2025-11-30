Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,460 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Novanta were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 214,374 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 45.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 596,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 180.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 159,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 18.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $113.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $173.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

