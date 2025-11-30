Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.6667.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Westlake from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on Westlake and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $129.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.47). Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

