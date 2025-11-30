Norges Bank Makes New $562.83 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,894,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,832,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $440,535,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $353,596,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,256,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.2%

ONEOK stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 75.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

