Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 31,386 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,476 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 31,386 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,916.15. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 137,369 shares of company stock valued at $27,307,702 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $201.93 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

