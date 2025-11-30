Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $31.89 Million Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,228 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cadre were worth $31,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,476 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 826,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the last quarter. Catawba River Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 466,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 726.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 447,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 393,218 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cadre from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,257,038 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $49,024,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,294. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

About Cadre

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.