Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 58,582 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $29,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 161.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 534.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.43 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

