Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stake in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $38,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Interparfums by 29.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interparfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interparfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Interparfums by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Interparfums in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on Interparfums in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

