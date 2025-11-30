Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $261.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.55 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.