Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 208,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $94.99 and a 52-week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.62%.The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

