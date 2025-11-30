Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $30,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $41,190.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,330. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $872,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $314.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.