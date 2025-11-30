Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $34.20 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.