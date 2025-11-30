Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $627,000 Stake in TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1,018.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 13,896.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,507.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $650.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.28 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

