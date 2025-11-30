Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

