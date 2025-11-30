Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 37,465 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,465 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $36,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.8%

ENSG stock opened at $185.55 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.56 and its 200 day moving average is $163.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $126,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,393.28. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $46,462.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,976.73. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,530. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

