Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.87 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 253.6% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $160.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.02, a PEG ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 31,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $6,366,453.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $2,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,625.12. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,419,003 shares of company stock worth $243,371,866. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

