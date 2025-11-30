Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 51,850 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,997,000 after purchasing an additional 495,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 526,233 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 729,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 656,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,585,000 after buying an additional 36,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,570,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AKRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of -0.35.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 196,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,848.48. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 166,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,591.68. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,989. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

