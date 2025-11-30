Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,830,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,322,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,804,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,630,000 after buying an additional 572,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 8,986.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,260,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,246,203 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 140.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 333,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 452,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

