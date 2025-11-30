Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $434,000 Position in Omega Flex, Inc. $OFLX

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,754 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 95.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Flex has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $27.15 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $274.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

