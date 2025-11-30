Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 67,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 87.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of RUN stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Get Our Latest Report on RUN

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 12,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $250,109.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 647,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,952. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,699 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $226,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,590 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,250.60. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,535 shares of company stock worth $5,427,779. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.