Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,570,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $22,487,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in PayPal by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 41,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

