Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 165,738 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 220.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $206.43 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total transaction of $1,958,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,599.23. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $1,453,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 262,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,922 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,283. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

