Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,980,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,994,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 118.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,382,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,428,000 after buying an additional 748,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

