Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Elastic by 17.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $463,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,677 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,291.24. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 233,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,050,409.84. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Trading Up 0.8%

Elastic stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

View Our Latest Report on ESTC

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.