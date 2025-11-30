Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 16,700 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after buying an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,013,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $294,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,475,000 after acquiring an additional 751,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,860,151.30. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $313.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $295.08 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.23 and a 1-year high of $296.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

