Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 9,547 Shares of SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SailPoint were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $94,194,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter worth $112,297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at $55,644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at $53,616,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter valued at about $46,875,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Insider Activity

In other SailPoint news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 34,186 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $766,450.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,069,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,350.88. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 84,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,898,951.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,336,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,967,199.76. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock valued at $23,056,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SailPoint stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

