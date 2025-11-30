Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242,087 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 96,900.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised FormFactor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,006.45. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $109,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,625.97. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $629,902. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of FORM stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.37.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

