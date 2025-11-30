First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,911 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $213.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $273.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $281.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.