Norges Bank Takes $638.65 Million Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,205,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

