Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOBO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in South Bow by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South Bow by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of South Bow by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

South Bow Stock Performance

Shares of SOBO stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. South Bow Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. South Bow had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 15.13%. South Bow’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOBO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of South Bow in a report on Thursday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on South Bow from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.40.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

