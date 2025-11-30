Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.84. 1,927,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,506,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GFI. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
