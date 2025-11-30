Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.84. 1,927,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,506,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GFI. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 672.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

