Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD Holdings Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,037 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1%

XYLD stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

