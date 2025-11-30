Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $29,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 58.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

