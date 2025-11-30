Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

EMR stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

