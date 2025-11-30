Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrovial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FER. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

