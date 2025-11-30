Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.59 Million Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,788 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Jackson Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of ($1,162.00) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

