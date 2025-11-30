Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 105,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,092,000 after purchasing an additional 653,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,532,000 after buying an additional 370,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,615,000 after buying an additional 2,122,501 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,081,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,179,000 after buying an additional 5,077,531 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,272,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa acquired 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $197,066.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 369,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 29,008 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $525,334.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 66,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,567.87. This represents a 78.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,575. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

