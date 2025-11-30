Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $2.08 Million Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,094 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,525,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,176 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 89.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,567,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,538 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 32.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,664,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 403,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

SG opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman acquired 179,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $999,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,688. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet acquired 18,115 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,813.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,813.65. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sweetgreen from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.