Inceptionr LLC Invests $239,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.6%

NXST stock opened at $192.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.