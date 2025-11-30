Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 9,699.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,143,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,811 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,009,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,849,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,314,000 after purchasing an additional 509,638 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,042,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,235,000 after purchasing an additional 471,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,005,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

