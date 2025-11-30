84,146 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,404,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,773,000 after purchasing an additional 370,319 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,662,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,086 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $470,716,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,047,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,500,000 after buying an additional 2,219,444 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

