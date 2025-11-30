Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

