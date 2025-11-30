First BanCorp. $FBP Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $28,344,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,963,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,541,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 616,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 61.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 580,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 1,445.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 402,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.5%

FBP stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.60.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.25 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 26.73%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

