Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 95.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,267,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,736,000 after purchasing an additional 463,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 469,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,152,000 after purchasing an additional 247,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $216.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average of $182.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,732,475.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $521,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,516.56. The trade was a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 122,084 shares of company stock worth $23,843,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

