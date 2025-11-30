Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 327,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.24.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

