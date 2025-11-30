Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 24,575 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $83.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

