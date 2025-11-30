Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,174 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 65,184 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,266,307.23. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,222 shares of company stock worth $13,168,985. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

