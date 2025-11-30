Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 395.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 331,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NYSE MOS opened at $24.60 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

